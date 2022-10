New Suit - Contract

Coal producer Navajo Transitional Energy was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on behalf of CriticalPoint Partners over allegedly unpaid commissions for brokerage services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03977, CriticalPoint Partners LLC v. Navajo Transitional Energy Co. LLC.

Business Services

October 06, 2022, 2:12 PM