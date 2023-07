News From Law.com

This week: More than a dozen states are in talks with lawyers to resolve concerns about 3M's $12.5 billion PFAS settlement. Google, Facebook and Apple filed their opening briefs asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to find no liability in casino-app cases. Find out who is representing Uber in a new raft of sexual assault cases.

July 26, 2023, 8:28 AM

