This week: A Nevada ballot proposal financed by Uber would cap contingency fees at 20% for all civil cases, including those involving sexual assault. A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary filed a new lawsuit against three plaintiffs' experts in talc trials. Find out who got named co-lead counsel of the Ozempic multidistrict litigation.

California

May 15, 2024, 9:39 AM

