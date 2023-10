News From Law.com

This week: A New Jersey appeals court overturned a $223 million talc verdict against Johnson & Johnson based on the plaintiffs' experts. The maker of the Onewheel, recalled on Sept. 29, faces dozens of lawsuits brought on behalf of riders who were injured or died on the electric skateboard. Find out who replaced the Skadden Arps criminal defense team representing ex-Girardi Keese bookkeeper Christopher Kamon.

October 04, 2023, 5:04 AM

nature of claim: /