News From Law.com

This week: Lawyers for families of those who died in two 737 Max plane crashes will ask a judge to reject Boeing's criminal plea agreement. Monsanto moved to throw out an upcoming PCB trial, citing a Washington appeals court's ruling. Find out who was appointed to lead the antitrust litigation over replacement passenger tires made by Goodyear, Michelin and others.

July 10, 2024, 9:42 AM