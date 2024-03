News From Law.com

This week: A top in-house lawyer at Johnson & Johnson testified on Monday at a talcum powder hearing about "the most egregious breach of ethical obligations I have ever seen." A federal judge overseeing the paraquat multidistrict litigation found a "significant number of plaintiffs" couldn't allege exposure. Find out who Apple retained in an antitrust class action over iCloud.

March 27, 2024, 8:45 AM

