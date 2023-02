News From Law.com

This week: Lawyers for bankrupt subsidiaries of Johnson & Johnson and 3M were both in court this week facing dismissals of their Chapter 11 cases. A federal judge sanctioned Facebook and Gibson Dunn for making "ridiculous," "frivolous" and "laughable" arguments to avoid discovery. Find out who got appointed to lead lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai over car thefts.

February 15, 2023, 10:06 AM