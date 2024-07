News From Law.com

This week: Federal public defenders for Tom Girardi have asked to delay next month's criminal trial, alleging prosecutors "affirmatively misled" them about scope of the case. A federal judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing to determine whether Ken Feinberg's settlement program should continue in the Roundup multidistrict litigation. Find out who represents CooperSurgical in lawsuits over recalled culture media used in IVF treatments.

California

July 17, 2024, 7:00 AM