This week: What are lawyers saying about the U.S. Third Circuit's decision dismissing the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc subsidiary? Valisure, the laboratory whose findings sparking Zantac and other recalls, is under scrutiny by both the defense bar and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Find out who else got appointed to lead the multidistrict litigation over Merck's Gardasil.

February 01, 2023, 8:32 AM