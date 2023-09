News From Law.com

This week: The U.S. Supreme Court's review of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy prompted a potential pause in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan. 3M's settlements over combat earplugs and contaminated drinking water both contained critical participation rates. Find out who is representing Pfizer in a consumer class action over its COVID-19 vaccine.

September 06, 2023, 9:15 AM

