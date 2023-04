News From Law.com

This week: Johnson & Johnson faces dismissal of this month's Chapter 11 case, but not all talc claimants agree. The first bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over Juul's e-cigarettes began Monday. Find out who represents Ivy League schools like Columbia University and Dartmouth University in an antitrust class action over athletic scholarships.

April 26, 2023, 12:13 PM

