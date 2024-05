News From Law.com

This week: Andy Birchfield testified on the third day of a hearing about whether to disqualify his firm, Beasley Allen, from the Johnson & Johnson talcum powder litigation. A special master's report divvied up $934.8 million in fees to more than 40 law firms involved in the PFAS settlements with DuPont and 3M. Find out who Columbia University hired in a class action brought over the campus protests involving Gaza.

May 08, 2024, 10:29 AM

