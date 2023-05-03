Critical Mass With Law.coms Amanda Bronstad: Talc Bankruptcy...

News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. This week: Today's hearing in the Johnson & Johnson talc bankruptcy features potential dismissal hearing — and new accusations about conflicts of interest. The first trial this year over Monsanto's Roundup pesticide started in the St. Louis area. Find out who is representing several YouTube influencers in a $1 billion class action over cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

May 03, 2023

