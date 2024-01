News From Law.com

This week: The judge who oversaw Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcies, Michael Kaplan, wrote a Jan. 10 letter to suggest changing a rule that prohibits bankruptcy judges from appointing special masters. An Oregon jury awarded more than $62 million, which could balloon to $85 million, to nine wildfire survivors in a rare class trial. Find out who got appointed to lead class actions alleging racial discrimination against Navy Federal Credit Union.

California

January 24, 2024, 7:19 AM

nature of claim: /