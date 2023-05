News From Law.com

This week: Lawyers sparred in court about whether lawsuits against defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX's banks, venture capitalists, accountants and celebrity endorsers should be consolidated into multidistrict litigation. A federal judge scheduled dismissal arguments in the social media addiction lawsuits after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Communications Decency Act's protections for tech companies this month.

May 31, 2023, 10:54 AM

