News From Law.com

This week: Lawyers in the latest Roundup trial hurled accusations against one another of "trial misconduct" and improper comments to the jury. Lawyers for Marriott data breach victims defended a judge's rare class certification order before the Fourth Circuit. Despite her concerns about a bloated leadership team, a federal judge appointed 22 lawyers to spearhead addiction lawsuits against social media sites including Facebook and TikTok.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 16, 2022, 8:39 AM