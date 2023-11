News From Law.com

This week: Another Roundup trial began in Philadelphia, while Monsanto has challenged last month's $175 million verdict. The manufacturer of Chicco KidFit booster seats plans to oppose its own settlement on Wednesday, citing fraud in the claims process. Find out who represents a group of defendants, including Oakley, in new antitrust cases involving prescription glasses and sunglasses.

November 08, 2023, 8:44 AM

