News From Law.com

This week: A trial involving three plaintiffs who sprayed Monsanto's Roundup began this week in St. Louis, Missouri. Lawyers who got a class action settlement over Philips recalled CPAP machines will receive $94.4 million in fees. Find out who got appointed to a slimmed down leadership team in the Ozempic multidistrict litigation.

California

May 01, 2024, 8:08 AM

nature of claim: /