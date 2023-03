News From Law.com

This week: Two new reports released by the State Bar of California found at least nine former bar officials received gifts and money from Tom Girardi. An appeals court halted oral arguments in the objections over the $626.25 million settlement in Flint, Michigan. Find out who got appointed to lead mental health lawsuits in California against social media companies like TikTok and Facebook.

California

March 15, 2023, 6:36 AM