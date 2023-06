News From Law.com

This week: Attorneys of color continue to make inroads into multidistrict litigation leadership, according to Law.com's own statistics. The State Bar of California filed notices of disciplinary charges recommending disbarment against David Lira and Keith Griffin, who both worked with Tom Girardi. Find out who represents JPMorgan, part owner of Zelle, in class actions over this month's malfunction in the digital payment app.

June 21, 2023, 11:48 AM

nature of claim: /