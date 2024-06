News From Law.com

This week: The new Pennsylvania judge assigned to the multidistrict litigation over Ozempic and related drugs, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston, held her first hearing on Monday. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation sent new MDLs to Georgia, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas. Find out who got appointed to the 23andMe data breach multidistrict litigation.

June 12, 2024, 9:18 AM

