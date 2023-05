News From Law.com

This week: A bankruptcy judge refused to replace the future claims representative in the Johnson & Johnson talc case, but new problems surface. Amid a new mass shooting in Texas, a third lawsuit was filed over last year's attack at a New York subway. Find out who represents Tupperware in a shareholder class action over its falling financial numbers.

May 10, 2023

