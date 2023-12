News From Law.com

This week: Plaintiffs' lawyers in federal court argued on Tuesday to exclude Monsanto expert Dr. Cristian Tomasetti, who has testified in numerous Roundup trials. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed over Suboxone, used to treat opioid addiction. Find out who was named to lead lawsuits over insulin pricing.

December 13, 2023, 8:27 AM

nature of claim: /