Marriott filed an opening brief before the Fourth Circuit seeking to reverse a ruling granting class certification in cases over its 2018 data breach. A Sept. 21 auction of Tom Girardi's belongings had some unusual items, like letters from Santa and a $2,200 Pokemon card. Find out which law firms filed the first lawsuit over water contamination in Jackson, Mississippi.

Florida

September 29, 2022, 10:51 AM