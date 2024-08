News From Law.com

This week: Tom Girardi, founder of Girardi Keese, was convicted of four counts of wire fraud on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson claims a group of plaintiffs' lawyers have sought a "pause" in the certification of its $6.48 billion bankruptcy plan to discuss the deal with their talc clients. Find out who got appointed to lead multidistrict litigation over AT&T's data breach earlier this year.

California

August 28, 2024, 12:10 PM