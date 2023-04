News From Law.com

This week: A judge cautioned lawyers at the first hearing of Johnson & Johnson's new talc bankruptcy to reduce the rising rhetoric. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit appeared skeptical of 3M's move to stay earplug cases. Find out who got appointed to lead the lawsuits filed over the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio.

April 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

