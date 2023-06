News From Law.com

This week: A bankruptcy judge dismissed the Chapter 11 case of 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies after concluding it had no "valid purpose." A jury's $72 million verdict over Oregon wildfires sparked a second phase of punitive damages that could hit PacifiCorp with billions of dollars. Find out who is representing Botanic Tonics, accused in class actions of failing to mention the addictive ingredient kratom in its Feel Free Wellness Tonic.

June 14, 2023, 10:40 AM

