News From Law.com

This week: Plaintiffs' firm Allen Smith is recommending his 12,000 talc clients accept Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy plan after he negotiated for $1 billion more. A federal judge had concerns about a $2.75 billion antitrust settlement with NCAA involving compensation to college athletes. Find out who got appointed to lead lawsuits alleging GM's OnStar tracks driver data.

September 11, 2024, 1:02 PM