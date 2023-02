News From Law.com

This week: In a rare public appearance, Tom Girardi showed up at his arraignment in Los Angeles on Monday after federal prosecutors charged him with stealing millions of dollars from his clients. Four days after an appeals court dismissed Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcy, lawyers suing over 3M's earplug moved to toss its subsidiary's Chapter 11 case. Find out who the mediator is in the bankruptcy of opioid manufacturer Endo.

February 08, 2023, 12:08 PM