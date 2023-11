News From Law.com

This week: The first trial against Johnson & Johnson since the dismissal of its two talc bankruptcies began in California. A federal judge in California refused to dismiss lawsuits alleging social media sites like Facebook and YouTube cause mental health problems in young users. Find out who is representing passengers of a Horizon Air flight that almost crashed when an off-duty pilot shut down the engines.

November 15, 2023, 9:04 AM

