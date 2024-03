News From Law.com

This week: A Florida judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday in the first ovarian cancer trial over Johnson & Johnson's baby powder since its failed bankruptcies. Juries in Arkansas and Pennsylvania sided with Monsanto in Roundup trials, while a Delaware jury ended in a mistrial. Find out who Boeing turned to in a class action over an Alaska Airlines door plug that fell off midflight.

Alaska

March 06, 2024, 6:56 AM

nature of claim: /