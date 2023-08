News From Law.com

This week: At least three lawsuits, including two class actions, have been filed against Hawaiian Electric Co. over this month's deadly wildfires in Maui. Why do attorneys general in 20 states now oppose 3M's settlement to resolve PFAS contamination in drinking water? Find out who represents Bryan Cave in a class action over the Mondelez data breach.

August 16, 2023, 9:36 AM

