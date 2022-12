News From Law.com

This week: Ken Feinberg, tasked with estimating total talc claims, provided his first update in bankruptcy court this week. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Tort Reform Association and others filed briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Johnson & Johnson's transvaginal mesh petition. Finally, find out who is representing Church & Dwight Co. Inc., the latest defendant sued over benzene in dry shampoo.

December 21, 2022, 9:51 AM