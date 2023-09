News From Law.com

This week: The $725 million class action settlement over Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal brought in more than 17 million claims. On the second day of a mental competency hearing, a neurologist testified that Tom Girardi had mild to moderate dementia. Find out who represents Future Motion in product liability lawsuits over the Onewheel electronic skateboard.

September 13, 2023, 8:47 AM

