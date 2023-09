News From Law.com

This week: Lawsuits over decongestants name nearly 20 companies, including Target and Walgreens. Two pharmacy benefit managers want David Cohen, the special master in the opioid multidistrict litigation, to recuse himself. Find out who made the leadership team in the Covidien hernia mesh multidistrict litigation.

September 27, 2023, 5:04 AM

nature of claim: /