News From Law.com

This week: With billion-dollar settlements and bankruptcies, is the opioid litigation wrapping up? Not quite. Also, new lawsuits blame Kia and Hyundai for a raft of auto thefts sparked by viral videos on TikTok and YouTube. Who is representing Nelnet Servicing LLC in lawsuits over its Aug. 26 data breach?

California

October 19, 2022, 11:01 AM