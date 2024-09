News From Law.com

This week: The Delaware Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal of a May 31 ruling that allowed 10 plaintiffs' experts into thousands of Zantac lawsuits. Tom Girardi, 85, could face sentencing guidelines of nine to 14 years after being convicted of wire fraud. Find out who stepped in for Fifth Third Bank in lawsuits brought over allegedly fraudulent loans to finance solar panel installation.

California

September 04, 2024, 10:16 AM