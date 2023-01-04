Critical Mass With Law.coms Amanda Bronstad: Could Opioid Di...

News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. And happy new year!This week: Plaintiffs lawyers have petitioned the Fourth Circuit to reverse a federal judge's July 4 ruling involving the nation's three largest distributors of opioids. Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit won another transvaginal mesh verdict, even after two jurors got COVID-19. Find out who is representing Twitter in a class action brought over owner Elon Musk's mass layoffs.

California

January 04, 2023, 8:21 AM