News From Law.com

This week: After a federal judge halted his embezzlement lawsuit, Jay Edelson posted on Twitter that indictments in the Tom Girardi scandal could come within a month. At least seven class actions against Trader Joe's, Hershey's and others allege their dark chocolate products contain toxic metals. Find out who is representing Unilever in lawsuits over its recalls of shampoo and antiperspirant.

January 11, 2023, 10:22 AM