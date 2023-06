News From Law.com

This week: 3M is close to settling thousands of lawsuits over "forever chemicals" in aqueous film-forming foam, used by firefighters, for potentially $10 billion. As a rare trial begins over Johnson & Johnson's baby powder, a controversial plaintiffs' expert in talc cases remains a target. Find out who represents Nike in a class action over the labeling of its "sustainable" clothing line.

June 07, 2023, 11:32 AM

