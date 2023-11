News From Law.com

This week: A San Diego jury on Tuesday awarded $332 million in the third Roundup verdict this month. Philadelphia juries also were busy: One awarded $175 million in another Roundup trial, while another hit Mitsubishi with an eye-popping $976 million award. Also, find out who got appointed to lead lawsuits involving the sale of human bodies donated to Harvard Medical School.

November 01, 2023, 10:33 AM

