This week: Many of the victims of Boeing's Max 8 crashes, represented by Clifford Law Offices, attending Tuesday's hearing in Congress. The same plaintiffs' firms that sued last month to stop Johnson & Johnson's planned third bankruptcy filed a new class action Monday seeking medical monitoring on behalf of talc victims. Find out who stepped in for Poppi Prebiotic Sodas in a class action alleging misrepresentations about gut health.

June 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

