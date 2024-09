News From Law.com

This week: After Allen Smith came out in support of Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcy, Beasley Allen sued him. Lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation over hair relaxers are asking a federal judge to reconsider her order limiting their proposed common benefit fees. Find out who Giant supermarkets retained in a class action alleging its branded orange soda contains FDA-banned brominated vegetable oil.

California

September 18, 2024, 11:54 AM