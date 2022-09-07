Critical Mass With Law.coms Amanda Bronstad: Bayer Wins Fift...

News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Bayer won its fifth Roundup verdict in a row on Sept. 1, but plaintiffs lawyers want nearly a dozen more trials. A bankruptcy trustee insists in a new lawsuit that one of Girardi Keese's lenders played an "insider" role in Tom Girardi's fraud. Find out who is representing TikTok, Snap and Google in lawsuits alleging social media sites caused depression and suicides in young people.

Connecticut

September 07, 2022, 11:26 AM