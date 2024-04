News From Law.com

This week: After the first post-bankruptcy talc trial ended in a mistrial last month, a second started on Monday against Johnson & Johnson. A federal judge granted final approval to 3M's water contamination settlement of up to $12.5 billion. Find out who is representing video game developers such as Epic Games and Roblox in addiction lawsuits.

April 03, 2024, 8:08 AM

