Critical Mass With Law.coms Amanda Bronstad: Another Opioid ...

News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. More than 3,100 opioid lawsuits remained pending against Endo, the latest drug manufacturer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. After eight days of deliberations, the jury in a six-month trial over Flint, Michigan's water contamination hit a breaking point. Find out who was appointed to lead class actions alleging embezzlement of the AME Church's retirement plan.

Michigan

August 24, 2022, 11:50 AM