Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. This week: A wrongful death trial that began Oct. 21 against the National Collegiate Athletic Association could provide the first verdict involving concussion-related injuries from playing football. The Girardi Keese bankruptcy trustee said at a Tuesday hearing that she expects more money soon from the $1.8 billion Porter Ranch settlement and the auction of Erika Girardi's diamond earrings. Mark Lanier launched a firm in the United Kingdom to handle mass torts and class actions.

California

October 26, 2022, 11:38 AM