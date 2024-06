News From Law.com

This week: Multidistrict litigation makes up an increasing share of the federal civil caseload, prompting a debate over the data. In the fight over a proposed $6.48 billion talc bankruptcy plan, Johnson & Johnson and Beasley Allen are touting the number of plaintiffs' firms on their side. At least nine defense counsel stepped in to represent companies sued over acne medications containing benzene.

June 26, 2024, 2:35 PM