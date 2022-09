News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit heard oral arguments on Monday on whether to reverse a Feb. 25 decision not to dismiss Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcy case. A federal judge's remarks about remanding Roundup cases raises increasing questions about the role of multidistrict litigation in obtaining global settlements. Find out who represents various automakers, like GM and BMW, in a new spate of lawsuits over defective airbags.

California

September 21, 2022, 11:25 AM