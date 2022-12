News From Law.com

This week: Paul Clement told the U.S. Seventh Circuit on Monday that bankrupt 3M unit Aearo has a "straightforward case for reversal." Juul has agreed to settle thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes, with some reports estimating total payouts of $1.7 billion. Find out who the lawyers are representing L'Oreal and other hair relaxer brands in cancer lawsuits.

December 14, 2022, 8:50 AM